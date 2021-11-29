Venkata Chalam takes over as IADVL-A.P. president

Visakhapatnam

29 November 2021 00:54 IST

K.Venkata Chalam, Professor in the Department of Dermatology, Andhra Medical College(AMC), has taken over as president of Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venerologists and Leprologists (IADVL) - AP in the annual conference - CUTICON – held in Rajamahendravaram.

He also served as joint secretary of the national IADVL. He informed that the next annual conference will be held in Visakhapatnam.

K.S.Divya is the secretary and M.Divya is the treasurer of IADVL -AP for the year 2022.

Dr. Venkata Chalam stated that CME s and community dermatology activities would be taken up through out the year.