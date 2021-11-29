Andhra Pradesh

Venkata Chalam takes over as IADVL-A.P. president

K.Venkata Chalam, Professor in the Department of Dermatology, Andhra Medical College(AMC), has taken over as president of Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venerologists and Leprologists (IADVL) - AP in the annual conference - CUTICON – held in Rajamahendravaram.

He also served as joint secretary of the national IADVL. He informed that the next annual conference will be held in Visakhapatnam.

K.S.Divya is the secretary and M.Divya is the treasurer of IADVL -AP for the year 2022.

Dr. Venkata Chalam stated that CME s and community dermatology activities would be taken up through out the year.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 29, 2021 12:54:29 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/venkata-chalam-takes-over-as-iadvl-ap-president/article37743681.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY