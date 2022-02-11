Venkaiah’s granddaughter ties the knot

Tirumala

11 February 2022 00:07 IST

At a simple ceremony on Thursday, Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu’s granddaughter Ms. Sushma entered into a wedlock with Mr. Kishen.

The marriage devoid of any grandeur that generally marks the weddings of VIPs was solemnised in accordance with the Hindu tradition between 11.10 a.m. and 12.15 p.m. at a private mutt at Tirumala.

Besides the family members and a select few invitees, it was attended by Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Union Minister G. Kishen Reddy and general secretary of the BJP State unit Mr. Vishnuvardhan Reddy.