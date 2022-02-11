Andhra Pradesh

Venkaiah’s granddaughter ties the knot

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan presenting a memento to the newly married couple as Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu looks on at Tirumala on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT
At a simple ceremony on Thursday, Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu’s granddaughter Ms. Sushma entered into a wedlock with Mr. Kishen.

The marriage devoid of any grandeur that generally marks the weddings of VIPs was solemnised in accordance with the Hindu tradition between 11.10 a.m. and 12.15 p.m. at a private mutt at Tirumala.

Besides the family members and a select few invitees, it was attended by Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Union Minister G. Kishen Reddy and general secretary of the BJP State unit Mr. Vishnuvardhan Reddy.

