Andhra Pradesh

Venkaiah’s granddaughter ties the knot

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan presenting a memento to the newly married couple as Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu looks on at Tirumala on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

At a simple ceremony on Thursday, Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu’s granddaughter Ms. Sushma entered into a wedlock with Mr. Kishen.

The marriage devoid of any grandeur that generally marks the weddings of VIPs was solemnised in accordance with the Hindu tradition between 11.10 a.m. and 12.15 p.m. at a private mutt at Tirumala.

Besides the family members and a select few invitees, it was attended by Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Union Minister G. Kishen Reddy and general secretary of the BJP State unit Mr. Vishnuvardhan Reddy.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 11, 2022 12:17:17 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/venkaiahs-granddaughter-ties-the-knot/article38409724.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY