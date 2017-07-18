Venkaiah’s elevation not a problem for A.P.: CM

Admitting that M. Venkaiah Naidu’s likely election as the Vice-President might cause problems for Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) due to possible constraints in extending a helping hand, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said his promotion should be welcomed in the larger interests of the nation.

“There is a feeling that if Mr. Venkaiah Naidu becomes the Vice-President, he will not be in a position to take care of A.P. like he has been doing for a long time, especially since bifurcation. He will not have the freedom to speak about politics but I don’t think his post and protocols are going to prevent him from serving the people,” he said.

Addressing mediapersons here on Monday night, Mr. Chandrababu Naidu said the veteran BJP leader was a ‘special character’ who had been relentlessly striving for the development not only of Andhra Pradesh but also the entire nation. He paid due attention to A.P. and got many things done, and being a talented leader, he deserved to be chosen for the prestigious post.

‘It’s a test’

“Whatever position he is given, he will do justice to it. Having spent several decades in active politics and going to shoulder a big responsibility now, he has to adjust and control himself a lot. It is like an examination for him but I am sure he will succeed,” the CM observed.

Asked which parties’ support he is going to enlist for Mr. Venkaiah Naidu’s candidature, Mr. Chandrababu Naidu said he would be able to comment on that only after the stand of the NDA and the UPA become clear on Tuesday.

Modi calls Naidu

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s support to M. Venkaiah Naidu’s candidature for the post of Vice-President.

In a brief telephonic conversation on Monday night, Mr. Modi conveyed his party’s decision to propose Mr. Venkaiah Naidu for the coveted post and appealed to Mr. Naidu to take up the responsibility of securing the victory of the NDA candidate.

Jagan promises support

YSR Congress president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy pledged his support to Mr. Venkaiah Naidu. Mr. Jagan made the commitment on behalf of his party when BJP national president Amit Shah telephoned him, according to a press release from the YSRCP.

Pawan congratulates

Meanwhile, Jana Sena party president Pawan Kalyan congratulated Mr. Venkaiah Naidu on his nomination as the Vice-Presidential candidate and described it as a matter of pride for Telugu people.