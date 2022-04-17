Venkaiah to unveil Koteswara Rao statue in Bandar today
He was received by Governor Harichandan at airport
Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu arrived in Krishna district on Sunday evening. He was received at the Vijayawada International Airport by Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan.
Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh, Principal Secretary (Registrations) Rajath Bhargava, Krishna Collector P. Ranjit Basha, SP Siddartha Kaushal, Protocol director Bala Subrahmanyam Reddy and BJP leaders Kanna Lakshminarayana and Kamineni Srinivas were among others who welcomed Mr. Naidu.
Mr. Naidu is scheduled to unveil a bronze statue of Pinnamaneni Koteswara Rao, who served as Krishna ZP chairman for 27 years, on the premises of the Zilla Parishad office in Machilipatnam on Monday.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.