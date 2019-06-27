Venkaiah Naidu’s advice to Javadekar on Polavaram

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu has advised Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar to keep the “stop work order” on the Polavaram project in abeyance for another two years (July 2019 – July 2021).

As per an official release, Mr. Venkaiah Naidu told Mr. Javadekar in an official interaction in New Delhi on Wednesday that the Ministry should consider keeping the “stop work order” pending for two years in the interest of the nation in general and that of Andhra Pradesh in particular as it was declared a National Project besides being the lifeline for A.P.

The previous “stop work order” was kept in abeyance from July 3, 2018, to July 2, 2019. Prior to that the order had been kept in abeyance thrice in 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18.

The Vice-President impressed upon the Union Minister the need to allow the work to be continued without any hindrance. The Minister positively responded and assured that the matter would be given due consideration.