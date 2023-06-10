Venkaiah Naidu urges students to dream big and work hard

June 10, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Former Vice-President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday said there was a time when India was known as a Vishwa Guru, a world leader that many envied. “The wheel has almost come full circle and the time has come for India to reclaim its status of a Vishwa Guru,” he said, addressing a success meet organised by Sreedhar’s College for Competitive Exams in Vijayawada.

He said education should be treated as a mission and urged students to develop a passion to serve the nation. “Aim high, dream big and work hard to achieve them without losing sight of honesty and integrity.”

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘reform, perform and transform’ mantra, he said as part of the reforms ushered in by the BJP government at the Centre, transformation of individuals, the system and the entire country was happening at the moment. The system should be reformed in a way that every individual performs his or her role to the best of their satisfaction, he emphasised.

Mr. Venkaiah Naidu urged students to focus on classroom teaching, ask questions and get their doubts clarified. “Maintain discipline, time sense is very important and bring about certain lifestyle changes to ensure that your are physically fit and mentally alert,” he said, warning the young generation against “modern day addictions” such as mobile phones.

Sharing his growth story, he said it happened in phases. “Life is a long journey fraught with obstacles and challenges, and people are constantly watching how you handle them,” he said.

The former Vice-President complimented the management of Sreedhar’s CCE for training the youth and help them find employment. Company directors Kommuri Sridhar and B.S. Sitaramareddy and teachers and students were present.

