Venkaiah Naidu unveils status of theatre doyen Venkata Ratnam in Vijayawada

Former Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu hailed theatre artist Achanta Venkataratnam Naidu for making the Telugu drama popular across the globe.

After unveiling a bronze statue of the theatre doyen on the premises of Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on August 12 (Monday), Mr. Venkaiah Naidu recalled how theatre used to be the major source of entertainment for the people.

“A lot of effort goes into a play. Theatre evolved from folk literature. While cinema needs embellishments, theatre is an organic expression,” he said, lamenting that cuss words have become a part of cinema these days.

He said theatres, which once used to produce great leaders, now need the government’s support.