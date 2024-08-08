Venkaiah Naidu to unveil a book on Dr. C.R. Reddy in Nellore today

Former Vice-President of India, Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu, reached Nellore on Thursday to participate in a slew of programmes, including Independence Day celebrations and Swarna Bharat Trust’s 23rd anniversary celebrations, until next week. He will unveil a book — ‘Jeevan Prasthanam’ on Andhra University Founder Dr. C.R. Reddy on August 9 (Friday).

On the same day, he will also unveil the statues of eminent personalities at DRW College in Gudur. On August 10, he will take part in a ceremony at Swarna Bharat Trust administration block. Later, he will attend various programmes in Chirala, Guntur and Vijayawada and return to Nellore by August 14th.

Mr. Naidu will be the chief guest at the Independence Day celebrations at Akshara Vidyalaya on August 15th. He will inaugurate the centenary celebrations of spiritual author Poluri Hanuma Janakirama Sharma at Nellore Town Hall on August 16th and participate in Swarna Bharat Trust’s 23rd anniversary along with Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar on August 17th.

