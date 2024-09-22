Venkaiah Naidu to inaugurate Ramayanam research centre in Vizianagaram on September 26

Former Vice-President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu will inaugurate the Valmiki Research Centre on Ramayanam at Sri Ramanarayanam temple, Y junction of Vizianagaram on September 26, according to the temple trustees Narayanam Srinivas and N. Neerajavalli.

Hundreds of religious scholars will take part in the event and the ‘Ramayana Sankharavam’ conclave will be held between September 26 and 29. Addressing the media conference here, Mr. Srinivas said that it was the first research centre on Ramayanam in the country and it will contain over one lakh books related to the epic.

The organising committee representatives R. Srirama Chakradhar said that the research centre, which would be affiliated to National Sanskrit University (NSU) of Tirupati will offer certificates to scholars who complete research on specified topics under supervision of experts.

Committee members A. Sarada Deepthi and K. Jahnavi Reddy were also present.

