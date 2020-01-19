Venkaiah Naidu to inaugurate classical Telugu centre on January 21

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu will inaugurate the Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Telugu (CESCT) here on Tuesday in the presence of Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhrial ‘Nishank’.

The CESCT hitherto has been functioning from the Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL), Mysuru. Experts will prepare a road map on Monday on preservation, propagation and promotion of the classical Telugu with a view to take richness of the Dravidian language to greater heights.

He will also deliver the convocation address of the Vikrama Simhapuri University on the same day after conferring of degrees on passing out students by Governor and VSU Chancellor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, according to VSU Vice-Chancellor R. Sudarshan Rao. Out of this, two students will be awarded Ph.D., degrees and 60 students gold medals in various disciplines.

12B status

Prof. Rao also said that the VSU was granted 12B status by the University Grants Commission, a status pending for several years. This would go a long way in getting financial assistance from the Centre and improve the facilities at the university.