Venkaiah Naidu to flag off Araku special train on November 22

The pair of trains to have 13 LHB coaches

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu will flag off the maiden run of 08525 Visakhapatnam- Araku special train with Vistadome LHB Coaches at 11 a.m. at the Visakhapatnam Railway Station on November 22.

This inaugural train will run with open path. In the return direction, the inaugural special train 08526 Araku -Visakhapatnam train will leave Araku at 3.30 p.m. and will arrive in Visakhapatnam at 6.45 p.m.

This special train will have halts at Simhachalam, Kottavalasa, Srungavarapukota and Borraguhalu between Visakhapatnam and Araku.

Train no. 18551 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul express will run with LHB rake with additional Vistadome coach with effect from November 23 and 18552 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam express will run with LHB coaches with effect from November 24. The Vistadome coaches will be attached at the rear by 18551/18552 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul-Visakhapatnam.

These pair of trains will have 13 LHB coaches comprising Vistadome coaches-2, Sleeper Class-1, General Second Class-8, Second class Luggage cum-disabled-coach-1 and Generator Motor Car-1, which can accommodate about 1,100 passengers.

Restrictions

Gate no.1 will be sealed by security one hour in advance i.e. at 10 a.m. The audience should have to come before 10 a.m. or come through VIP gate.

Apart from the Vice-President, only the General Manger, East Coast Railway (E CoR), and Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair would be seated on the dais. All other dignitaries would have to sit in front of the dais in the area reserved for that purpose.

Only the Vice-President would speak while other people’s representatives would not be permitted to speak due to the Model Code of Conduct being in force.