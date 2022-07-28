Venkaiah Naidu reviews progress of various Central projects in Andhra Pradesh

July 28, 2022 18:51 IST

He had laid stone for the projects coming up under A.P. Reorganisation Act between 2015 and 2016

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu reviewed the progress of various projects in Andhra Pradesh during a meeting with the Union Ministers concerned in New Delhi on Wednesday, and advised them to expedite the same, an official release said.

BEL venture

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed the Vice-President that a Defence Systems Integration Complex was being set up by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) at Palasamudram in Anantapur district as an extension of its Missile Systems Strategic Business Unit in Bengaluru, and the foundation for it was laid in 2015. Once commissioned, the facility would be the largest in the country, spread over 900-plus acres.

Briefing Mr. Naidu about the National Academy of Customs, Excise and Narcotics being set up in Anantapur district, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said it was the second of its kind in India and the first in South India. The project work was being closely monitored and being carried out at an accelerated pace, she said.

Later, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Prahlad Joshi apprised the Vice-President of the high-end aluminium alloy manufacturing facility being set up in Nellore district as a joint venture of PSU majors MIDHANI and NALCO.

Mr. Naidu wanted the project to be expedited, saying it would give a big boost to the development of Nellore district and Andhra Pradesh.

NIOT

The Vice-President also spoke to Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Science and Technology, and enquired about the progress of the upcoming National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) at Thupilipalem village in Nellore district.

He said issues related to the project were resolved and hence the project should be completed at the earliest.

Mr. Naidu had laid the foundation stones for the above projects in 2015 and 2016 along with the Ministers concerned, and was keen on their scheduled completion.

These projects were being set up by the Government of India in compliance with the A.P. Reorganisation Act, 2014.