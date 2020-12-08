Venkaiah Naidu expresses concern over Eluru incident

VISAKHAPATNAM

Vice-President urges Union Health Minister to complement the efforts of State govt.

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu has expressed concern at the strange illness that has led to the hospitalisation of over 300 persons in Eluru town.

The Vice-President arrived on a visit to the city on Monday morning.

He enquired about the details of the incident from the District Collector and other officials.

They told him that local doctors in Eluru and a team from AIIMS, Mangalagiri, visited the patients and interacted with them. The lab tests have, however, not revealed the cause.

The Vice-President spoke to Union Minister of Health Harsh Vardhan and told him of the need to complement the efforts of the State government in making efforts to find out the cause and to provide better medical care to the affected persons.

The Health Minister appointed a three-member team of medical experts, who interacted with the doctors in Eluru.

Later, speaking to the Vice-President, Mr. Harsh Vardhan said that the expert team of doctors from AIIMS, Delhi, and virologists would visit Eluru and study the lab reports to arrive at a conclusion.