Venkaiah mourns Jaitley, rushes to Delhi

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu, who was scheduled to take part in a string of inaugurations during the next three days, had to cut short his visit and rush to New Delhi following the demise of former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday.

Condoling the death, Mr. Naidu said Jaitley had burnt the midnight oil to ensure passage of key Bills in Parliament, including the one on GST.

Convocation postponed

Meanwhile, Vikarama Simhapuri University Registrar A. Prasad said the convocation on Sunday had been postponed.

