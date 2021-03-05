Venkaiah lauds hospital for COVID services

Vice-President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu showered encomiums on the medical fraternity in general and Amara Hospital in particular for walking the extra mile in saving lives when the COVID-19 was at its peak.
Mr. Naidu formally declared open the super-speciality hospital at Karakambadi here on Thursday, which served as one of the prominent COVID Care Centres in the city even before its formal inauguration. He appreciated its Chairman Prasad Gourineni and Managing Director Rama Devi Gourineni, both doctors in the U.S.A., for bringing the high-tech medicare to the backward region. The Vice-President said the doctors, nurses, para-medical staff and technicians deserved all praise for their role that helped the nation overcome the crisis, much easier than western nations. It was in this context that he stressed the importance of building immunity through nutritional diet, apart from developing a solid body and a sound mind through physical exercise and meditation.
Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy, chief whip Ch. Bhaskar Reddy, Guntur MP Galla Jayadev, MLC G. Srinivasulu, legislators, Amara Raja group founder Ramachandra N. Galla and co-founder Galla Arunakumari were among those present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath