Venkaiah exhorts students to avail of Central schemes, become startup entreprenuers

The former Vice President advised the youth to focus on new technologies and research to meet the industry’s expectations

December 20, 2022 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

K Srinivasa Rao
Former Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu addressing the students of Avanthi Engineering College at Cherukupalli in Vizianagaram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Former Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu, on Tuesday, exhorted engineering students to found start-ups by taking the support of the Union government, which is encouraging young entrepreneurs by rolling out schemes such as the Startup India Initiative, SAMRIDH Scheme and the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge.

Mr. Venkaiah Naidu attended the Graduation Day celebrations at Avanthi Institute of Engineering and Technology, Cherukupally, as the chief guest. Addressing the students at the event, he said youth should focus on new technologies and research to meet the industry’s expectations.

He said new courses such as Data Science, Machine Learning, Biomedical Engineering, Automation-Robotics Engineering and Artificial intelligence were gaining prominence with fast-changing technology.

Mr. Venkaiah Naidu said that the students would get global opportunities if they concentrated on research and skill development.

Former Rajya Sabha member Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad said that India’s rapid growth would be an advantage for the young generation. He advised the students not to forsake their mother tongues and the Indian culture and tradition.

Former State Minister and Chairman of Avanthi Group of Colleges Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said that the management was giving utmost importance to research, training and development of new infrastructure to enable youngsters to pursue new courses in accordance with the National Education Policy-2020.

Mr. Venkaiah Naidu received a rousing reception from the college staff and students. He congratulated Mr. Srinivasa Rao and the directors of the Avanthi Group of Colleges for providing quality education for affordable fees for the students of the North Andhra region. He presented certificates to the students who passed with distinction.

