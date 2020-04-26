Andhra Pradesh

Venkaiah comes to the rescue of Telugu students stranded in Kota

He urges LS Speaker to ensure food and healthcare

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday came to the rescue of around 200-odd Telugu students stranded at Kota in Rajasthan, due to the lockdown.

Responding to a newspaper report about the difficulties being faced by the students undergoing coaching for NEET and JEE there, the Vice-President spoke to the Lok Sabha Speaker and the local MP Om Birla and informed him that the students were suffering as the hostels were near-empty and there was no proper arrangement of food for students stranded there.

Mr. Naidu also urged Mr. Birla to ensure medical facility to the students since the coronavirus was widespread in Kota. He said since the students could not return home due to the lockdown, proper arrangements be made to ensure food and other facilities for them till the lockdown was lifted.

Mr. Birla assured the Vice-President that he would ensure all possible help to the students by speaking to the officials concerned and also by asking one of his staff members to make himself available to the students at all times.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 27, 2020 12:22:42 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/venkaiah-comes-to-the-rescue-of-telugu-students-stranded-in-kota/article31439862.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY