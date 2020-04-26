Venkaiah comes to the rescue of Telugu students stranded in Kota

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday came to the rescue of around 200-odd Telugu students stranded at Kota in Rajasthan, due to the lockdown.

Responding to a newspaper report about the difficulties being faced by the students undergoing coaching for NEET and JEE there, the Vice-President spoke to the Lok Sabha Speaker and the local MP Om Birla and informed him that the students were suffering as the hostels were near-empty and there was no proper arrangement of food for students stranded there.

Mr. Naidu also urged Mr. Birla to ensure medical facility to the students since the coronavirus was widespread in Kota. He said since the students could not return home due to the lockdown, proper arrangements be made to ensure food and other facilities for them till the lockdown was lifted.

Mr. Birla assured the Vice-President that he would ensure all possible help to the students by speaking to the officials concerned and also by asking one of his staff members to make himself available to the students at all times.