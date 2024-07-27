Venkaiah Chowdary is TTD Additional Executive Officer

Ch. Venkaiah Chowdhary on Saturday assumed charge as Additional Executive Officer of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

Thanking Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for bestowing him with the opportunity, Mr. Venkaiah Chowdhary vowed to safeguard the tradition of the ancient temple and serve the devotees with dedication.

Underlining the need for a proper ‘feedback mechanism’ in addressing the grievances of the pilgrims, he termed it as vital in providing a transparent administration.

Soon after taking charge, Mr. Venkaiah Chowdary, along with his family members, offered prayers at the temple.

His appointment comes at a time when the organisation is mired with allegations of large-scale corruption and misappropriation of temple funds during the term of the previous YSRCP government.

Soon after taking over the reins of the State, Mr. Naidu had sworn to cleanse the entire administrative system, and declared that the operation would start from Tirumala.

