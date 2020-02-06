Vending zones to be streamlined

The civic body has proposed streamlining of vending activity at the busy Besant Road and Lenin Centre areas using smart bollards.

Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner and Town Vending Committee chairman V. Prasanna Venkatesh on Thursday conducted a meeting with the traders in the above-mentioned areas. He said that the civic body plans to streamline the vending zones across the city and as part of it, Besant Road and Lenin Centre were chosen initially.

According to him, recognised hawkers will be reorganised using smart bollards in a way that less space is used by them and more space is made available for pedestrians. The new system will also ease vehicular movement and help commercial establishments.

Mr. Venkatesh invited traders to share their views and make suggestions to establish proper vending zones and reorganise the Besant Road and Lenin Centre areas.

The traders and vendors concerned told Mr. Venkatesh that they were satisfied with the plan and would submit their views and suggestions soon after discussing with their counterparts.

City planner K. Lakshman Rao, Chief Medical Officer of Health Venkataramana, TVC members, police and others took part in the meeting.