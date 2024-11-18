Vending zones to be set up in Guntur by December 10

Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu has reaffirmed his commitment to transforming the city into a clean and organised urban space. Speaking at a press briefing on Monday, November 18, the Commissioner detailed the Corporation’s efforts, including setting up vending zones, removing encroachments, and improving road infrastructure and water supply.

The GMC plans to establish vending zones for street vendors by December 10, ensuring proper regulation and access to government welfare schemes. The Commissioner noted that certain individuals exploiting vendors are attempting to hinder these reforms and warned of legal action against those spreading false accusations.

Encroachments

Efforts are under way to remove encroachments along major roads, drains, and footpaths to address traffic issues. Encroachments near the GGH hospital and Gujjanagundla have already been cleared, receiving positive feedback from local vendors and associations, he added.

On traffic management, the Commissioner announced the relocation of stray cattle to designated shelters and emphasized measures for expanding city roads and clearing obstructions.

The government has approved the much-anticipated Road-Over-Bridge (ROB) at GGH, and compensation discussions are under way for affected properties. The Commissioner assured minimal disruption during the bridge’s construction while highlighting its long-term traffic benefits.

Additionally, the GMC is upgrading outdated water pipelines to meet future demand, with major projects expected to be completed by year-end. Citizens and public representatives have been urged to support these initiatives to realize the vision of a clean and vibrant Guntur.

The Commissioner also warned detractors against tarnishing the city’s reputation, emphasizing strict legal action against offenders.