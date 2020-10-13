Vemuru MLA denies role in illegal sand mining

GUNTUR

13 October 2020 01:00 IST

Rivals have launched a malicious campaign against me’

Refuting the allegations over the illegal sand mining at Oleru in Bhattirprolu mandal, Vemuru MLA Meruga Nagarjuna has said that he has no role in it. On Monday, the MLA submitted a letter to Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar, urging him to take action against those involved in the illegal mining. He sought information whether any permission was given to mine sand from the land belonging to Aadi Andhra Cooperative Society at Oleru. He also sought to know about the survey number and the extent of mining done in case permission was accorded.

“A malicious campaign has been launched against me. I have been working under the leadership of Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy for the betterment of lives of Dalits,” he said.

The MLA also submitted representations to Vigilance and Enforcement Officer, Guntur SP, Special Enforcement Bureau and Deputy Director of the Mining Department.