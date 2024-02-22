Vemireddy resigns as Rajya Sabha member, quits YSRCP

February 22, 2024 02:57 am | Updated 02:57 am IST - NELLORE

Rajya Sabha member Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy has resigned from the membership of the House and also quit the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), pushing the Nellore district unit of the party into a deep crisis.

Citing personal reasons, Mr. Prabhakar Reddy dashed off a letter to Chief Minister and party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday, seeking its immediate acceptance.

Originally considered the YSRCP candidate for Nellore Lok Sabha seat, Mr. Prabhakar Reddy had to face a series of embarrassing moments when the party leadership changed the candidates for the Assembly constituencies falling under his Lok Sabha seat, understandably without consulting him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unable to bear the hiccups any further, the senior leader called off his campaign and went out of touch with the party high command for a couple of days. The party candidates started feeling the pinch with the absence of the ‘deep-pocketed’ Vemireddy, who they were expecting to meet their poll expenditure.

Telugu Desam Party leaders from Nellore, including former Ministers Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy and P. Narayana, requested Mr. Prabhakar Reddy to join their party and fight the ensuing elections as the TDP candidate from Nellore Lok Sabha constituency. Though Mr. Prabhakar Reddy remains tight-lipped, sources close to him leave indications of the leader warming up to the TDP.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.