Vemireddy couple slam YSRCP for spreading fake news against them

April 08, 2024 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - NELLORE

Nellore Lok Sabha TDP candidate Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and his wife and the party’s MLA candidate for Kovur, Prashanthi Reddy, on Monday, condemned the fake media postings which claimed that the couple were leaving TDP.

ADVERTISEMENT

It may be recalled that Ms. Prashanthi Reddy’s rival contestant in Kovur, Nallapureddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy, who also happened to be a distant relative, had earlier made derogatory references to her second wedding to Mr. Prabhakar Reddy, which shocked many.

Addressing the public after receiving YSRCP leaders into the TDP fold at an event in North Rajupalem here on Monday, Ms. Prashanthi recalled that the negative campaign against her had become the order of the day ever since the TDP named her candidature for Kovur.

Launching a tirade against YSRCP candidate for Nellore LS seat V. Vijay Sai Reddy, she regretted that the ruling party had to “import” a candidate from Vizag to fight against her husband. She accused the YSRCP team of candidates and leaders of “ganging up” against a woman contestant in the fray.

Mr. Prabhakar Reddy observed that the YSRCP leaders started making derogatory and cheap comments against them only after they switched to the TDP. Yesterday, they said we are dumping the TDP, and today, they have released an old audio clip to confuse the voters. I hope Mr. Vijay Sai Reddy will do decent politics suiting his age and stature so as to make an impression in the minds of the voters,” he remarked.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.