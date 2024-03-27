Vemireddy couple launch campaign, seek votes for TDP, JSP, BJP alliance to eliminate corruption

March 27, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - NELLORE

Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), and Jana Sena Party (JSP) alliance candidate for Nellore Lok Sabha constituency, Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and his wife Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy, who is contesting for the Kovur Assembly constituency, formally launched their campaign after offering prayers at the Sri Ramalingeswara Swamy temple at Ramatheertham in SPSR Nellore district on Wednesday.

As part of their campaign, the couple addressed a public meeting at Venkataramapuram village, where they sought votes for the alliance to eradicate corruption. “We appeal to the public to recall the lawlessness witnessed in the constituency in the past and assure you that we will provide a corruption-free governance and peaceful living atmosphere to the public,” Ms. Prashanthi Reddy said.

Fishermen community neglected

She further alleged that the incumbent government had not only not extended any benefit to the massive fisherman community in the Kovur constituency, but also removed the schemes introduced by the previous TDP government. “The government is not providing nets and motors for fishermen and has even removed the subsidy on diesel for fishing boats. There is neither a fishing jetty nor a fishing platform in Kovur constituency, which is considered Nellore district’s aquaculture hub,” she observed.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.