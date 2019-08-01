Vellore LS poll: Chittoor cops to tighten vigil along border

The Chittoor police on Wednesday held a meeting with the Tamil Nadu police here in connection with the election to the Vellore Parliamentary seat scheduled for August 5.

Superintendents of Police Ch. Venkata Appala Naidu (Chittoor) and Pravesh Kumar (Vellore) took part in the meeting. Senior officials of the Excise and Prohibition, revenue, police, commercial tax and transport departments from both the districts were present.

Briefing the media, Mr. Naidu said that general surveillance and highway patrolling would be intensified by the police of both States under 11 police stations in Chittoor district and eight in Vellore district located on the inter-State border.

The meeting decided to keep a watch on those involved in serious offences and with a history of creating disturbances during the elections, apart from executing 70 pending NBWs. Surveillance would be mounted on rowdy-sheeters residing in the border areas of both districts, and they would be bound over as and when necessary.

Mr. Naidu said all check-posts under 19 police stations along the Chittoor-Vellore borders would be brought under round-the-clock surveillance. Special parties would check illegal transportation of liquor into Vellore district. Monitoring would be in place to check transportation of freebies and possession on unaccounted cash.