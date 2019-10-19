Vellampalli vows to protect temple land

Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao on Friday said besides development of temples across the State, the focus was also on prevention of encroachments.

Addressing the media after holding a review meeting with officials, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said key issues such as protection of endowment land and ways to improve revenue from them were discussed. He said district-wise review meetings would be held from November 1 till the end of December.

The Minister said said as promised in the party’s election manifesto, the government was contemplating an increase in the monetary assistance to temples from ₹5,000 to ₹10,000 under the ‘Dhoopa Deepa Naivedyam’ programme. He said the department would identify and include more temples in need of this assistance and an allocation of ₹234 crore had been made for the purpose.

To prevent illegal occupation of vacant land belonging to the Endowments department, the officials would seek the help of the Registration Department and give detailed information to the municipal and panchayat authorities who in turn would ward off any attempt by private persons.

The Minister said at times, the department staff felt inadequate to prevent such attempts and therefore it was proposed to ask the government to appoint a police officer for the purpose.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said there were many vacant posts in the department and promised to raise the issue with Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

TDP GOs to be cancelled

The government had decided to give house sites archakas. Department officials had been asked to review the revenue and expenditure of big temples in the State and prepare a master plan, he added. The Minister said GOs issued by the TDP government in violation of norms, would be cancelled. He said in Surayapalem, 10 acres was given away to ‘benamis.’

The government would cancel all such transactions to protect the land donated by devotees.

He said some temples in Vijayawada which were demolished by the TDP government would be built again either at the same place or in the vicinity.

Endowments Commissioner B. Padma was present.