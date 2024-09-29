Vellampalli Srinivas slams Naidu, Pawan Kalyan on laddu prasadam row

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Vellampalli Srinivas launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan over the Tirumala laddu prasadam row and constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to inquire into the alleged use of adulterated ghee in the making of the laddus.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, the former Minister sought to know the need for constitution of an SIT when the State government reportedly had “concrete evidence” to prove that adulterated ghee was used in the preparation of laddu prasadam. “If there is real evidence of adulterated ghee, why not directly file a case without much ado?” he asked, adding that Mr. Naidu would face serious consequences if he failed to prove his allegations.

Accusing Mr. Naidu of exploiting religious sentiments for political gain, the former Minister said that the Chief Minister’s “sudden U-turn” on the adulterated ghee issue was a clear sign of diversion politics.

“If Mr. Naidu truly has good intentions, he should demand a high-level investigation. Mr. Naidu should be prepared to undertake a repentance fast if his accusations were proven false. The Chief Minister has forgotten that adulterated ghee was supplied to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) during the present government’s tenure and not under the YSRCP government,” he said.

Mr. Srinivas criticised Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan accusing him of resorting to ‘Sanatana Dharma’ as a political tool. “Mr. Pawan Kalyan is acting like the champion of Sanatana Dharma. People are questioning the sincerity of his protests. Do people who are on a fast wear shoes and continue shooting movies? Is this Pawan Kalyan’s true commitment to Hindu Dharma?” he asked.

The YSRCP leader added that Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s fast was not a spiritual act but rather a response to the false allegations made by the Chief Minister about the TTD laddus.