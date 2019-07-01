Veligonda project will be completed in two years: Balineni

The multi-crore Poola Subbaiah Veligonda Project will be completed in about two years time, according to State Environment Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy.

Taking part in the Zilla Parishad general body meeting here on Sunday, he said he had held a round of talks with the contractor and engineers concerned.

It was during the late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy regime a major portion of the project had already been completed.

The project has been designed to draw 43.58 tmcft of floodwater from the Srisailam reservoir to irrigate 4.26 lakh acres in the districts of Prakasam, Nellore and Kadapa and provide drinking water to 15.20 lakh people in the fluoride-affected areas. The Jagan Mohan Reddy government would complete the remaining portion of the project.

The YSR Congress government would strive for all-round development of the district by taking up big ticket projects like Ramayapatnam sea port and Donakonda industrial corridor.

Power supply

He gave this assurance after member after member cutting across party lines put the onus on the ruling party to bring to fruition the big ticket projects pending for a long time. Mr. Srinivasa Reddy, who also holds the power portfolio, said nine hours power supply to farmers had been ensured in 570 of 650 agricultural feeders now and it would be extended to the ryots in the remaining feeders also soon.

In deference to wishes of farmers in Rayalaseema, power supply to energise farm sets would be provided soon in two phases.

Improved package

Education Minister A.Suresh said those displaced by the Veligonda project would be provided an improved compensation package akin to the one enjoyed by their counterparts in Polavaram.