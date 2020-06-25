Veligonda Phase 1 to be ready in 3 months

The first phase of the long-pending Pula Subbaiah project will be completed by September 2020, according to Prakasam Collector P. Bhaskar.
“Water from the Krishna will be supplied to farmers through the project at any cost by October this year,” the Collector said while reviewing the progress of the tunnel works along with Joint Collector J. Venkata Murali at the Veligonda project office at Dornala on Thursday.
“There is no dearth of funds for the project. Permission has been accorded to mobilise workers from other States to speed up the drilling work. With over 701 m of the 18.820 km-long Tunnel I still to be completed, the drilling work would be taken up on a war footing from both sides to complete the project by September 2020,” he said.
Like other major irrigation projects, this project, which envisaged drawing floodwaters from the Krishna through twin giant tunnels, had suffered a delay in the wake of the lockdown announced to combat coronavirus.
A prestigious project taken up by former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy under ‘Jalayaganam’ to drought-proof the district, the project had missed several deadlines. It is again set to miss the latest deadline of August 2020 set by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during his visit to the project site in February this year.
The first phase of the project had been designed to irrigate 1.19 lakh acres and provide drinking water to four lakh people by drawing 10 tmcft of water from the foreshore of Srisailam reservoir.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath