Veligonda first phase will be completed by June: Minister

The first phase of the long-pending Veligonda project will be completed by June 2020 at any cost, according to Social Welfare Minister P. Viswaroop.

He was speaking at the Prakasam District Review Committee meeting on Wednesday. Ministers Balineni Srinivasa Reddy and A. Suresh were present. Mr. Viswaroop, who is also Minister in-charge of the district, said after Polavaram, the government was according top priority to the ₹6,491.43-crore Veligonda project.

‘Slow pace’

Cutting across party lines, district MLAs expressed concern over the slow progress of works as only ₹68.28 crore had been spent against the budget of ₹485.10 crore during 2019-20. “We will ensure that the first tunnel and head regulator works are completed by June 2020,” the Minister said.

Irrigation officials explained that the first phase of the project, with 18.82-km tunnel, was completed up to a distance of 16.786 km and the remaining works were undertaken by a new contractor after reverse tendering.

Bengal gram

Mr. Viswaroop said the government would ensure purchase of bengal gram from the cold storages at ₹4,850 per quintal and clear the premium unpaid by the TDP government to enable the farmers get compensation for the crop loss.