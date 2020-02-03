Velampalli refutes allegations on Endowments lands

Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas refuted media reports that the State government gave away lands of the Endowments Department without following norms.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Mr. Srinivas said that the State government was committed to the protection of the Endowments lands, and added that it considered the lands owned by temples as ‘holy lands’.

“Not even one square yard of Endowments land can be sold without the permission of the High Court. TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and his team have lost sight of this simple fact and are levelling baseless allegations,” Mr. Srinivas said “False reports were carried in a section of media on Bhimili lands,” he added.

“The previous State government gave away the ‘mutt’ lands on lease at its whims and fancies. The temple lands are not being gifted away unlike in the previous government. Stringent action would be taken against those who are involved in the misuse of Hathiramji Mutt properties,” he said.

Andhra Pradesh State Brahmin Corporation chairman Malladi Vishnu alleged that a section of the media was resorting to false propaganda on Archaka Welfare Fund. Former chairman of the corporation Vemuri Anand Surya levelled baseless allegations that ₹234 crore of the Archaka Welfare Fund was diverted. There is no truth in the allegations, Mr. Vishnu said.

“The Archaka Welfare Fund was created as per the directions of the Supreme Court. As much as ₹171 crore was in the form of fixed deposits, which would be utilised as per guidelines. Nobody has the power to withdraw the deposits. It would amount to a violation of Supreme Court orders,” he said.

“The Archaka Welfare Board extends financial help to the archakas, who perform thread ceremony and marriages of their children; for education purposes and health expenses. During 2019-20, the Board spent about ₹10 crore on thread ceremonies, marriages, education, retirement and other benefits. Mr. Anand Surya was still alleging that ₹234 crore were diverted,” Mr. Srinivas said.