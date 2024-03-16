ADVERTISEMENT

Velama community leader alleges injustice by YSRCP and TDP in seat allocation in Andhra Pradesh

March 16, 2024 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Velama Samskshema Sangham president Lagudu Govinda Rao addressing the media in Vizianagaram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

VIZIANAGARAM

Andhra Pradesh Velama Samskshema Sangham president Lagudu Govinda Rao on Saturday alleged that both the YSRCP and the TDP had done injustice to the community which used to get around five Lok Sabha and 25 Assembly seats in the united State. Addressing the media conference, he alleged that the YSRCP candidates’ list shocked every one as the ruling party had completely ignored the community which had the highest population in North Andhra region, including Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts.

“YSRCP had not given a single Parliament seat for velama community. TDP is allocating only Srikakulam Parliament seat for the Velama caste. The parties are intentionally doing injustice to the community and giving seats for other castes. For instance, TDP is giving ticket to Raja family although Velama community has 62,000 population in Bobbili Assembly constituency,” he added.

Mr. Govinda Rao also expressed displeasure for ignoring the community‘s demand for inclusion in BC-A list instead of existing BC-D category. The association’s leaders Pediredla Satyam, Rajkumar, Barla Pydam Naidu, Makireddi Satyanarayana and others were present in the media conference:

