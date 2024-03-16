GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Velama community leader alleges injustice by YSRCP and TDP in seat allocation in Andhra Pradesh

March 16, 2024 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Andhra Pradesh Velama Samskshema Sangham president Lagudu Govinda Rao addressing the media in Vizianagaram on Saturday.

Andhra Pradesh Velama Samskshema Sangham president Lagudu Govinda Rao addressing the media in Vizianagaram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

VIZIANAGARAM

Andhra Pradesh Velama Samskshema Sangham president Lagudu Govinda Rao on Saturday alleged that both the YSRCP and the TDP had done injustice to the community which used to get around five Lok Sabha and 25 Assembly seats in the united State. Addressing the media conference, he alleged that the YSRCP candidates’ list shocked every one as the ruling party had completely ignored the community which had the highest population in North Andhra region, including Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts.

“YSRCP had not given a single Parliament seat for velama community. TDP is allocating only Srikakulam Parliament seat for the Velama caste. The parties are intentionally doing injustice to the community and giving seats for other castes. For instance, TDP is giving ticket to Raja family although Velama community has 62,000 population in Bobbili Assembly constituency,” he added.

Mr. Govinda Rao also expressed displeasure for ignoring the community‘s demand for inclusion in BC-A list instead of existing BC-D category. The association’s leaders Pediredla Satyam, Rajkumar, Barla Pydam Naidu, Makireddi Satyanarayana and others were present in the media conference:

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.