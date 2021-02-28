Velagapudi involved in a number of land grabbing cases, alleges Vijaya Sai

With just 10 days to go for the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) polls, campaigning by various political parties has picked up momentum.
YSR Congress Party MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy campaigned for the party candidates in various wards in the city on Sunday.
Coming down heavily on Visakhapatnam (East) MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy said that Mr. Ramakrishna Babu along with a few more persons was involved in a number of land grabbing cases. The YSRCP will recover all the encroached government lands, he said. The YSRCP MP alleged that Mr. Ramakrishna Babu is one among those TDP leaders who were creating hurdles in making Visakhapatnam as the Executive capital.
Drainage system
A large number of people took part in a rally organised from Pradhama Hospital area to Appughar Junction. The MP assured that drainage system would be improved at Appughar area. He also said that a community hall would be developed in the vacant government land near Anjayya Bridge. Mr. Vijaya Sai said that a few locals from Appughar have demanded construction of shops and the government would consider it.
“There are a number unemployed youth from the fishermen community. The State government will provide employment for about 250 of them,” he said.
Mr. Vijaya Sai was accompanied by Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana and others.
Later, Mr Vijaya Sai also conducted election campaigns at Madhavadhara and Murali Nagar areas.
