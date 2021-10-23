Velagapudi and Ayyanna are into drugs trade: Vijaya Sai Reddy

VISAKHAPATNAM

23 October 2021 00:13 IST

‘Former SP Koya Praveen helped TDP leaders in the activity’

YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy has alleged that senior TDP leader Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu and TDP legislator representing Visakhapatnam East Assembly constituency Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu have earned huge amounts of money by transporting drugs worth nearly ₹500 crore to cities such as Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy was speaking at the ‘Janaagraha deeksha’ organised by the YSRCP at the Gurudwara junction here on Friday.

Alleging the involvement of Koya Praveen, former Superintendent of Police, Visakhapatnam Rural, in the drugs trade, the YSRCP leader said, “The police officer had helped the TDP leaders in the smuggling activity.”

Advertising

Advertising

“If the three of them are taken into custody and interrogated, many facts will come to light,” Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy said.

Lashing out at TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, he said, “Mr. Naidu has sent proposals to the BJP leadership expressing his willingness to merge the TDP with the saffron party if the situation worsens in the State.”

The TDP leaders were fomenting unrest in the State as they had lost all the elections after the YSRCP came to power in 2019, he said.

Speaking about Mr. Naidu’s scheduled visit to New Delhi on Saturday, Mr Vijaya Sai Reddy said that it was the TDP president who had spoken bad about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP after coming out of the alliance.