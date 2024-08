Karthick Ramadass, chairman of Chennai-based Tratico Engineering India Private Limited, donated a customised lorry worth ₹8 lakh to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), on Wednesday.

TTD Additional Executive Officer Ch. Venkaiah Chowdhary received the relevant documents regarding the donation. TTD Transport Department General Manager Sesha Reddy and other officials took part in the programme.

