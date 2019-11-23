Andhra Pradesh

Vehicle with symbols of alien faith atop Simhachalam creates flutter

‘It has come to deliver food items at a wedding performed at the temple’

The presence of a light commercial vehicle that was painted with slogans and symbols of an alien faith atop Simhachalam, close to the centuries-old Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple, created a flutter here on Friday afternoon.

Upon noticing the vehicle, which was allegedly parked close to the temple, the devotees alerted the priests and temple Executive Officer M. Vekateswara Rao.

The officials immediately reached the spot and questioned the driver of the vehicle, who said it was a catering service that had come there to deliver food items to a person performing a wedding at the temple.

“We let go the vehicle after checking the food items,” said Mr. Venkateswara Rao.

Inquiry ordered

There is a hoarding at the main entrance of the ghat road that leads to the temple, which clearly bans the entry of vehicles painted with symbols or slogans of an alien faith.

“We have ordered an inquiry into it. We suspect that it is unintentional and a manual error,” he said.

On the demand to introduce the declaration system on the lines of the one in the TTD, he said, “We have received some proposals and are examining the matter.”

Related Topics Visakhapatnam Andhra Pradesh
