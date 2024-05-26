ADVERTISEMENT

Vehicle with six red sanders logs seized near Rapur

Updated - May 26, 2024 07:01 pm IST

Published - May 26, 2024 07:00 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

Task Force officials showing the seized red sanders logs and a car at Rapur in SPSR Nellore district on Sunday.

Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force officials seized six red sanders logs and a car at Mallammakona trail near Rapur of Penusila Wildlife Sanctuary in SPSR Nellore district on Sunday.

A special team conducted inspections at the Gosupalli section of the Rapur range under the Mallammakona trail; a car was spotted on the road and a group of red sanders smuggling operatives were about to load the logs into the vehicle.

The Task Force personnel attempted to surround them, but the smugglers managed to escape. However, the officials managed to seize the six logs and the car. A case was registered at the Tirupati Task Force police station.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US