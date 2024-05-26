Vehicle with six red sanders logs seized near Rapur

Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force officials seized six red sanders logs and a car at Mallammakona trail near Rapur of Penusila Wildlife Sanctuary in SPSR Nellore district on Sunday.

A special team conducted inspections at the Gosupalli section of the Rapur range under the Mallammakona trail; a car was spotted on the road and a group of red sanders smuggling operatives were about to load the logs into the vehicle.

The Task Force personnel attempted to surround them, but the smugglers managed to escape. However, the officials managed to seize the six logs and the car. A case was registered at the Tirupati Task Force police station.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.