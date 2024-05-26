GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vehicle with six red sanders logs seized near Rapur

Updated - May 26, 2024 07:01 pm IST

Published - May 26, 2024 07:00 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau
Task Force officials showing the seized red sanders logs and a car at Rapur in SPSR Nellore district on Sunday.

Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force officials seized six red sanders logs and a car at Mallammakona trail near Rapur of Penusila Wildlife Sanctuary in SPSR Nellore district on Sunday.

A special team conducted inspections at the Gosupalli section of the Rapur range under the Mallammakona trail; a car was spotted on the road and a group of red sanders smuggling operatives were about to load the logs into the vehicle.

The Task Force personnel attempted to surround them, but the smugglers managed to escape. However, the officials managed to seize the six logs and the car. A case was registered at the Tirupati Task Force police station.

