Vehicle thieves nabbed, 26 bikes recovered

The Palamaner police arrested a seven-member gang of vehicle thieves operating on either side of the A.P.-Karnataka border and recovered 26 motorcycles from them on Tuesday.

With a spurt in bike theft instances in Kuppam constituency, the police enhanced surveillance in Kuppam, Ramakuppam and Gudupalle police station limits and formed special teams to track the culprits. According to Palamaner Deputy Superintendent of Police C.M. Gangaiah, seven persons were arrested by a team of Kuppam police on Tuesday, who were allegedly involved in several cases of motorcycle theft in A.P. as well as Karnataka.

The arrested were identified as T. Vinaykumar, V. Ekambaram, M. Muniraju, K. Lakshman, B. Santosh, K. Meghanath and K. Ganesh.