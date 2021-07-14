Andhra Pradesh

Vehicle thieves nabbed, 26 bikes recovered

The Palamaner police arrested a seven-member gang of vehicle thieves operating on either side of the A.P.-Karnataka border and recovered 26 motorcycles from them on Tuesday.

With a spurt in bike theft instances in Kuppam constituency, the police enhanced surveillance in Kuppam, Ramakuppam and Gudupalle police station limits and formed special teams to track the culprits. According to Palamaner Deputy Superintendent of Police C.M. Gangaiah, seven persons were arrested by a team of Kuppam police on Tuesday, who were allegedly involved in several cases of motorcycle theft in A.P. as well as Karnataka.

The arrested were identified as T. Vinaykumar, V. Ekambaram, M. Muniraju, K. Lakshman, B. Santosh, K. Meghanath and K. Ganesh.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 14, 2021 1:41:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/vehicle-thieves-nabbed-26-bikes-recovered/article35313211.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY