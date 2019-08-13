Vehicle runs amok, injures six persons

Two persons received grievous injuries and four others suffered simple injuries when a driver of a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), allegedly drunk, drove uncontrollably and created horror on the Somnath Nagar main road in the city on Tuesday evening. The driver hit four people and later rammed a two-wheeler before he stopped the vehicle.

During his free run on the narrow approach road from National Highway No.44 at Tapovanam, one elderly woman broke her leg and other persons walking on the road were injured, the police said. The locals chased the car, stopped him and tied him to an electric pole in the colony after he hit a motorcycle. They disrobed the man and called the traffic police, who saved him from the mob fury and took into custody.

Run over by train

In another incident in the early hours of Tuesday, an autorickshaw driver Boya Sivaiah, 55, who had gone on to railway tracks to answer nature’s call at Maruthi Nagar close to Ram Nagar level crossing in the city, was accidentally run over by an oncoming train, and he died on the spot. The railway crossing was closed three months ago for traffic. He is survived by wife and two children.