Vehicle on official duty caught ferrying passengers

The East Godavari police on Friday arrested the owner of a private vehicle that was reportedly hired by the Commercial Tax Department on charge of transporting passengers from Vijayawada to Visakhapatnam, in violation of the lockdown norms.

According to police, Vemukuri Srikanth (35), a native of Eedupugallu near Vijayawada, had been ferrying people between Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam since March 21, by convincing the officials deployed at 12 checkposts en route that the he was on government duty.

On Friday, the police tried to stop the vehicle with Srikanth and three passengers on board at the Tuni-Narsipatnam checkpost.

Nabbed after a chase

“We got suspicious as Srikanth tried to escape. We caught him after chasing him for eight kilometers on the highway,” said Tuni Circle Inspector K. Kishore Babu, adding that the accused had collected ₹6,500 from the passengers.

The vehicle displayed the nameplate of the Deputy Commissioner, Commercial Tax Department, Vijayawada. The Deputy Commissioner, who hired the vehicle for official duty, went on leave prior to the lockdown, the police said. “The Commercial Tax officials confirmed that the Deputy Commissioner had no knowledge about it. We have seized the vehicle and registered a case. Further investigation is on,” said Mr. Kishore Babu.