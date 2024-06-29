GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vehicle of former YSRCP MP Bharat set on fire in Rajamahendravaram

The car which was designed as a campaign vehicle was completely gutted in the incident that occured on June 28 night.

Published - June 29, 2024 08:30 am IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Former YSRCP MP Margani Bharat. File photo

Miscreants have reportedly set on fire the campaign vehicle of former YSRCP Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat at his office in Rajamahendravaram city. The incident occurred at around 11.45 p.m. on Friday, June 28, 2024.

However, no casualty was reported. The car which was designed as a campaign vehicle was completely gutted in the incident.

The vehicle was used by Mr. Bharat for the campaign for the general elections, in which he contested as Rajamahendravaram City MLA and lost.

In an official release, Mr. Bharat has alleged that some miscreants have ser his campaign vehicle on fire. The local police rushed to the spot and investigating the case.

