Vehicle-lifting gang busted

The Bhavanipuram police have busted a vehicle lifting gang which planned to run the stolen cars in Tamil Nadu. They recovered ten cars and three two-wheelers from the gang.

The vehicles were stolen at different places in Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Ch. Vijaya Rao at a press conference here on Saturday.

The gang abandoned the stolen cars at IDA Ibrahimpatnam area. As the vehicles had been parked since a few days, the police grew suspicious, kept a vigil and arrested the accused.

The arrested were Tata Prasad, a native of Ghantasala mandal in Krishna district, D. Govardhan of Kanchikacherla in Krishna district, Periyasamy Marimuthu of Dindigal district in Tamil Nadu, N. Nagaraju and B. Suresh of Krishna district.

Kingpin a mechanic

Prasad, Goverdhan and Periyasamy were involved in several theft and chain- snatching cases earlier and met in different jails. They planned to steal the vehicles, do necessary modifications, create false documents and operate them in Tamil Nadu State.

The kingpin of the gang, Prasad, worked in a four-wheeler showroom as mechanic in Chennai, and sketched for the offences.

The team, led by Bhavanipuram Circle Inspector D.K.N. Mohan Reddy, SI V. Krishna Babu, head constables K. Srinivas Rao, Md. Mastan and D. Nagendra, nabbed the gang members who confessed to the crime.

West Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police K. Sudhakar said the gang committed ten thefts in just four months.

“We will alert the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry police on the arrest of the gang members,” Mr. Vijaya Rao said and complimented the police team for unearthing the racket.