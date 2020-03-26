Vegetables to be supplied at doorstep in Nellore

The SPSR Nellore district administration has made arrangements for supply of vegetables at the doorstep of denizens as crowding of people at vegetable markets during short span of time defeated the very purpose of lockdown announced by the Centre to prevent the spread of the dreaded coronavirus.

Vegetables worth ₹100 each will be distributed in packets in Nellore, Kavali, and Gudur on a pilot basis and extended to other places, according to Joint Collector V. Vinod Kumar. Ration will be distributed to people through the PDS outlets from March 29 for 100 persons per day.

''Action will be taken against those unnecessarily moving out when lockdown is in force as social distancing is the only way to keep the virus at bay,'' he said at a media conference here. It came to the notice of the district administration that people were coming out of their homes for morning walk, he said and suggested that they perform yoga or aerobic exercises by staying at their homes.

Even for purchase of vegetables and other essential commodities only one person from each household should come out, he made it clear. Prohibitory orders were being enforced strictly, he added.