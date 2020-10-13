Vegetable supply to TTD dips drastically

Vegetable donors urged to supply more varieties

Tirumala Tiruptai Devasthanms Additional Executive officer A.V. Dharma Reddy on Monday exhorted donors of vegetables to supply more varieties for the benefit of the visiting pilgrims.

Acclaiming their diligent contributions since 2004, he said it was owing to their generous service that the TTD was able to provide tasty and quality food to the devout under its pet Nitya Annadanam scheme.

The TTD received a whopping 1,857 tonnes of vegetables during 2019-20 as against a paltry 165 tonnes during the year till September, and attributed the dip in the receipts to coronavirus pandemic as well as the closure of the temple for public for over 80 days during the peak summer.

Heeding the request of Mr. Reddy, the donors reacted positively for the supply of more varieties of vegetables during the Brahmotsavams scheduled to commence from October 16.

The meeting was attended among others by Deputy EO (Anna Prasadam) Nagaraja, catering officer G.L.N. Shastri and a host of vegetable donors.