Veerraju opposes move to house Collectorate in Padmavathi Nilayam

‘Properties of TTD should be utilised only for propagation of Hindu dharma’

BJP Andhra Pradesh unit president Somu Veerraju on Monday wrote a letter to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy, raising an objection to the move of converting the Padmavathi Nilayam near Tiruchanur, which was built at a cost of ₹100 crore into the Collectorate of the proposed Balaji district .

Mr. Veerraju said that the Padmavathi Nilayam was meant to provide amenities to pilgrims coming to Tirumala and it should not be taken over by the government for setting up the Collector’s office.

Pointing out that the entire money that went into the construction of the Padmavathi Nilayam were donations made by the devotees, he said its purpose would be defeated if it was given away for setting up the Collectorate.

Mr. Veerraju maintained that the properties and revenues of the TTD should be utilised only for the propagation of Hindu dharma and related programmes as per the TTD Act (30/1987).

“At least now, the government should stop taking over the properties of the TTD, lest it should face the consequences of hurting the sentiments of the Hindus,” he warned.