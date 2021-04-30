Veerraju asks State to allocate ₹2,000 crore for COVID-19 mitigation

‘Govt. failed to check black marketing of Remdesivir’

BJP State president Somu Veerraju has demanded that the State government make a budgetary allocation of ₹2,000 crore for the containment of COVID-19.

Addressing the media along with party general secretary S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy here on Thursday, Mr. Veerraju said that the results of COVID-19 tests should be declared on the same day of sample collection.

Speedy test results would also be of great help to the government in tackling the pandemic that proved to be more deadly in its second wave, he said.

Mr. Veerraju also said that the government should also focus on finding out the factors behind the virus posing high risk to young adults.

He expressed the opinion that an oxygen plant could be set up at a cost of ₹30 lakh, and funds should not be a constraint as the Central government was giving thousands of crores of rupees under the urban and rural health missions.

Mr. Veerraju alleged that the opposition parties were spreading misinformation through the social media in spite of the dedication with which the Union government was fighting the pandemic.

On its part, the BJP was rendering various services to the needy, he added.

‘Postpone examinations’

Mr. Veerraju further said the government should not be stubborn on conducting the SSC and Intermediate examinations when the second wave was sweeping the country.

The BJP had written to the Chief Minister seeking postponement of the examinations, and stringent action against private hospitals exploiting the patients.

Though health was a State subject, the Centre was doing all it could to mitigate the impact of COVID-19, he asserted.

On the contrary, the State government failed in curbing the black marketing of Remdesivir injections, which were being sold at exorbitant costs, he alleged. The infrastructure in hospitals was so pathetic that two patients were being accommodated on a single bed, he added.

Mr. Veerraju said the Central government had so far provided 65 lakh vaccines to the State, and it was striving to ensure adequate and uninterrupted supply of oxygen.